AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Shares Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,381 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 5.97% of AlphaVest Acquisition worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATMV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 125,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 75,686 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,589,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 238,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATMV remained flat at $11.11 during midday trading on Monday. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

