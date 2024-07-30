Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock Position Lifted by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Alpha Teknova worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKNO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.72. 608,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,393. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $151.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 97.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Gunstream purchased 80,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $99,999.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $301,936.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. acquired 12,096,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $14,999,998.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,126,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,391.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Gunstream purchased 80,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $301,936.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,217,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,149,998. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

