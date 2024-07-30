Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 413,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

ARLP traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,527. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.72 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

