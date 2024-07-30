Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Up 5%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.35 and last traded at $54.15. Approximately 22,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 338,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $987.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 48.0% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.