Algorand Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $28.56 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00040799 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,789,893 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

