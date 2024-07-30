Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.81

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 13156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
AFLYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
