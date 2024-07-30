Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.47) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.77. 35,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,005. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGIO

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.