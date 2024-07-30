Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.47) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.77. 35,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,005. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGIO
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agios Pharmaceuticals
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- This Semiconductor Stock Is ON Track for a New High
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why SoFi Stock is an Unmissable Growth Opportunity
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Has Micron’s Stock Drop Turned Into A Screaming Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.