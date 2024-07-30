Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Short Interest Down 8.5% in July

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Agape ATP Stock Up 86.2 %

ATPC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 192,537,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. Agape ATP has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 173.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.90%.

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

