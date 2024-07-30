Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

AEZS stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.74) EPS for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 760.32%.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

