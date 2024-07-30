Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Update

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 40,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aeries Technology Stock Down 8.2 %

AERT stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Aeries Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Institutional Trading of Aeries Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aeries Technology stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.73% of Aeries Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Aeries Technology Company Profile

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

