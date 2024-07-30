Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given Buy Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAV. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.68.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AAV

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Advantage Energy

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$9.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.02 and a 12 month high of C$11.73.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. Also, Director John Festival acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.58 per share, with a total value of C$191,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $563,669. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.