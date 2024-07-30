Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.44. 59,547,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,439,844. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.76 billion, a PE ratio of 200.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.32.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.07.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

