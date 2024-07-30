ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is Redmile Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Redmile Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,269,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,100 shares during the period. ADC Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.5% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Redmile Group LLC owned about 18.45% of ADC Therapeutics worth $68,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE ADCT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 301,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,549. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. ADC Therapeutics SA has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $284.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $1,124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,995,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ADC Therapeutics news, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $133,194.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,995,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,516,062.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADCT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

ADC Therapeutics Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

