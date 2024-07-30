Acala Token Price Reaches $0.0681 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $69.57 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

