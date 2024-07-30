Acala Token (ACA) Hits Market Cap of $73.18 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Acala Token has a market cap of $73.18 million and $2.48 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,009.78 or 1.00181184 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000967 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00071787 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0710297 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $6,911,623.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

