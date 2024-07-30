Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.260-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.26-1.32 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

AKR stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. 1,241,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,606. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKR. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Acadia Realty Trust news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

