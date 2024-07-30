Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

ACHC opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $62.04 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

