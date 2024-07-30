Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance
ACHC opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $62.04 and a 52 week high of $87.77.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
