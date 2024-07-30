AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 264,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,156.0 days.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IDTVF remained flat at $31.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. AB Industrivärden has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.
About AB Industrivärden (publ)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AB Industrivärden (publ)
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.