AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 264,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,156.0 days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IDTVF remained flat at $31.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. AB Industrivärden has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.

Get AB Industrivärden (publ) alerts:

About AB Industrivärden (publ)

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.