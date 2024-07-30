9,452 Shares in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 358,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 100,757 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

NYSE TLK traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 232,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,954. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.1116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

