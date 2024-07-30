908 Devices (MASS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 68.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 908 Devices to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MASS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,426. The stock has a market cap of $190.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.02. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp purchased 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,658.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $178,500. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

