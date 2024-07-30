7,279 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 5,021.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

