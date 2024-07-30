6,091 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,856,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Azenta by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,382,000 after buying an additional 530,408 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,114,000 after buying an additional 152,090 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Azenta by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 365,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 82,502 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Azenta by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after buying an additional 79,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZTA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.65. 377,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

