53,333 Shares in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.
Stellantis Stock Performance
Stellantis stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. 13,857,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067,488. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
