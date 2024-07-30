53,333 Shares in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. 13,857,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067,488. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stellantis

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.