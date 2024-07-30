53,214 Shares in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of COMPASS Pathways at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at COMPASS Pathways

In other news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 9,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $79,758.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,878,571.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 0.8 %

COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. 107,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,913. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

