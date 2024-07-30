4,657 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in OneMain by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after buying an additional 889,387 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,727,000 after buying an additional 78,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,291,000 after buying an additional 177,993 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Trading Up 1.2 %

OMF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.92. 511,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,796. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

