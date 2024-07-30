4,229 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $159,187,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after purchasing an additional 198,191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,279,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,539,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.07. The company had a trading volume of 99,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,529 shares of company stock valued at $33,465,041 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

