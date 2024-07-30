42-coin (42) Price Tops $30,513.76 on Top Exchanges

42-coin (42) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.28 million and $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30,513.76 or 0.46095567 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00108187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011146 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000124 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001509 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 218.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

