3M (NYSE:MMM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MMM. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.92.

Get 3M alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MMM

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.26. 10,814,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $128.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in 3M by 17.5% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 27.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 986.5% during the 2nd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 22,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 2.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.