39,100 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 235.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Trading Down 0.6 %

CCJ stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.62 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $56.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

