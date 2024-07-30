33,600 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.37. 812,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,874. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

