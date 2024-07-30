3,300 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.94. 1,923,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,246. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.93 and a 200 day moving average of $206.91.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

