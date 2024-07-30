28,654 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CF Industries by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in CF Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.87.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.60. 828,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,106. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

