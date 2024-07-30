22,000 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,754,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,386,168,000 after purchasing an additional 865,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,464 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,402,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,476 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,213,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,926. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

