191,789 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 191,789 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,445,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Electronic Arts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,920,000 after acquiring an additional 833,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $469,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,054,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.12. 4,093,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,698. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $150.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,081. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

