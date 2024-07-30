18,384 Shares in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.05% of Horizon Technology Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

HRZN stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. 120,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.28%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

