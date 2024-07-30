17,006 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $4,250,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,183 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $982,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

PG&E stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. 2,296,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,313,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

