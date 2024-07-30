12,912 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,203,883.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,203,883.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $11,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,144,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,777,216 shares of company stock valued at $771,814,055. 6.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of CCCS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 769,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,916. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.
