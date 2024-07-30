12,702 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Hess by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.68. The company had a trading volume of 624,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,142. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $131.61 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.59.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

