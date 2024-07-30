1,183 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Waterford Advisors LLC

Waterford Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.21. 4,152,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,903. The stock has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

