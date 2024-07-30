10,200 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in ITT by 8.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ITT by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ITT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in ITT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 48,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

ITT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITT traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.94. The stock had a trading volume of 127,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $144.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.31 and a 200 day moving average of $129.41. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.