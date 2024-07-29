zkSync (ZK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $576.10 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $576.10 million and approximately $60.87 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.16177279 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $49,988,013.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

