Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 3,590,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925 in the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,708.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 43,549 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Stories

