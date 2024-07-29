Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 3,590,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.
In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925 in the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,708.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 43,549 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.
