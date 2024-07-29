XYO Market Cap Reaches $76.61 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. XYO has a total market cap of $76.61 million and approximately $489,574.26 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,789.93 or 0.99787219 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00071218 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00585807 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $431,730.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

