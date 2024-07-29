Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Short Interest Update

Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Xior Student Housing Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS XIORF opened at C$28.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.50. Xior Student Housing has a 1 year low of C$27.10 and a 1 year high of C$28.50.
Xior Student Housing Company Profile
