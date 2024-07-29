Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Short Interest Update

Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Xior Student Housing Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS XIORF opened at C$28.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.50. Xior Student Housing has a 1 year low of C$27.10 and a 1 year high of C$28.50.

Xior Student Housing Company Profile

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Poland, Denmark and Sweden. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios.

