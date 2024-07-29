Wrapped Cardano (WADA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,473.29

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $1,473.29 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,466,673 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,466,673.03655076. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.4189975 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,103.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

