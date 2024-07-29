World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10, Zacks reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

World Acceptance Trading Down 17.7 %

Shares of WRLD opened at $120.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a current ratio of 17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $702.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.38. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $160.07.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

About World Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.