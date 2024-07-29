Wolfspeed Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 22,922 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 131% compared to the average volume of 9,920 put options.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 385.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WOLF stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,908. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.60. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $66.22.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

