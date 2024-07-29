Wolfe Research Downgrades NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEP. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.79.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $57.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,025 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,119 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

