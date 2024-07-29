WHY (WHY) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $131.47 Million

WHY (WHY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, WHY has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. WHY has a market capitalization of $131.47 million and $7.70 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHY token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WHY

WHY launched on April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant. The official website for WHY is www.madphant.com.

Buying and Selling WHY

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000029 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $10,864,765.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHY using one of the exchanges listed above.

