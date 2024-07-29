Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $124.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

